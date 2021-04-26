Soccer-Racing Genk list Belgian Cup with 2-1 win over Standard Liege

Racing Genk's Japan forward Junya Ito scored early in the second half and Theo Bongonda added a late second to secure a 2-1 win over Standard Liege in the Belgian Cup final on Sunday. Ito calmly finished a quick counter attack after Standard had lost possession in midfield to give Genk a 47th minute lead and a long ball out of defence allowed Paul Onuachu to put Bongoda clear to double the score 10 minutes from time.

Standard pulled one back four minutes later through Jackson Muleka's header to set up a tense finish but they could not find an equaliser. They finished with 10 men when defender Moussa Sissako was sent off in added time for a tackle on Bongonda. The win meant Genk could celebrate their first Belgian Cup success since 2013 and the fifth in the club's history.

Genk had the better of the chances including a thunderous shot against the post after three minutes from their Norway midfielder Kristian Thorsvedt, who also missed from close range midway through the second half. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)