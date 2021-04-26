Left Menu

Jonny Bairstow becomes fourth-fastest batsman to score 1000 IPL runs

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Jonny Bairstow on Sunday became the fourth-fastest player to smash 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 26-04-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 12:44 IST
SRH batsman Jonny Bairstow (Image: SRH's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batsman Jonny Bairstow on Sunday became the fourth-fastest player to smash 1,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Bairstow achieved the feat in the game against Delhi Capitals when he played a blistering knock of 38 runs off just 18 balls. The English batsman took 26 innings to achieve the milestone.

Australian batsman Shaun Marsh is still the fastest batsman to achieve the feat having scored 1,000 runs in 21 innings. West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons (23 innings) is second on the list while former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden (25 innings) is at the third position. In the match, Kane Williamson played an unbeaten knock of 66 but the New Zealand skipper ran out of partners at the other end. However, a 14-run cameo from Jagadeesha Suchith took the match into a Super Over. In the end, Delhi Capitals managed to chase eight runs in the Super Over to win the match.

Bairstow was overlooked for the Super Over as SRH skipper David Warner and set batsman Williamson came out to bat. The duo scored seven runs as SRH lost the game against Delhi Capitals. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag was surprised to see Bairstow not coming out to bat in the Super Over. He pointed out the form which Bairstow is in and said it was "baffling" to see the English batsman not being SRH's first choice player in the Super Over.

"Unless Bairstow was in toilet, can't get why would he not be your first choice in a #SuperOver when he scored 38 of 18 in the main innings and looked the cleanest hitter. Baffling, Hyderabad fought well but have only themselves to blame for strange decisions. #SRHvsDC," Sehwag tweeted. SRH is at the seventh spot in the points table with just two points from five matches. They will next take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. (ANI)

