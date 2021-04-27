Left Menu

IPL 2021: KKR had a plan for Shahrukh, I'm glad it worked out, Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Prasidh Krishna has said the side had clearly made a plan for Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-04-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 12:07 IST
IPL 2021: KKR had a plan for Shahrukh, I'm glad it worked out, Prasidh Krishna
KKR players celebrate after taking a wicket (Photo/ IPL Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Prasidh Krishna has said the side had clearly made a plan for Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter. Shahrukh is Punjab Kings' fifth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament and the batsman has clubbed runs on important occasion or when the side has suffered a collapse.

Prasidh was the pick of KKR bowlers as he dismissed Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan and Chris Jordan. The right-handed pacer said KKR's plan was to be as disciplined as they can and bowl tight lengths against Punjab Kings batsmen. "We decided as a bowling unit that we will stick to be disciplined as it was really important. The start we got, Mavi I think he bowled exceptionally well and the spinners played their part too. We wanted to be disciplined and I am glad it happened," Prasidh told teammate Sunil Narine in a video posted on the IPL website.

"The wicket was going slowly, so I think Hooda's wicket was due to the fact that he tried to jab it and then for Shahrukh Khan we had clear plan about what to do to him and I glad it worked out," he further said. "And for CJ (Jordan) after getting smashed for two sixes, I tried a slower one and I am glad it worked out too," Prasidh added.

Narine might have registered a duck with the bat but the spinner was impressive with the ball as he picked two key wickets -- Mayank Agarwal and Moises Henriques. "I have been working hard on my bowling and actually see those things happen in a match is reliving and gives encouragement to work even harder. So hopefully these are signs of that better things are coming in IPL," Narine told Prasidh.

With the win against Punjab Kings, KKR have climbed to the fifth spot in the points table and will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Only oxygen plant of Sterlite will be allowed to function, order passed in view of national need for oxygen: SC

Only oxygen plant of Sterlite will be allowed to function, order passed in view of national need for oxygen SC ...

Vedanta shall not be allowed to enter, operate copper smelting plant under garb of this order: SC.

Vedanta shall not be allowed to enter, operate copper smelting plant under garb of this order SC....

Five arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir in Mumbai, 34 vials seized

Five people have been arrested from Goergoan for black marketing of Remdesivir, Mumbai Police has informed. The Mumbai Police Crime Branch on April 23 and 24 raided a hotels kitchen in Motilal Nagar, Goregaon and seized 34 vials of Remdesiv...

Oxygen shortage: Govt imports 20 cryogenic tankers, allocates them to states

The Centre has imported 20 cryogenic tankers of 10 MT and 20 MT capacity and allocated them to states to address the shortage of oxygen tankers in the country as it deals with spiraling cases of COVID-19. As mapping of liquid medical oxygen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021