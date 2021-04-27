IPL 2021: KKR had a plan for Shahrukh, I'm glad it worked out, Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Prasidh Krishna has said the side had clearly made a plan for Punjab Kings batsman Shahrukh Khan ahead of their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter. Shahrukh is Punjab Kings' fifth-highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament and the batsman has clubbed runs on important occasion or when the side has suffered a collapse.

Prasidh was the pick of KKR bowlers as he dismissed Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan and Chris Jordan. The right-handed pacer said KKR's plan was to be as disciplined as they can and bowl tight lengths against Punjab Kings batsmen. "We decided as a bowling unit that we will stick to be disciplined as it was really important. The start we got, Mavi I think he bowled exceptionally well and the spinners played their part too. We wanted to be disciplined and I am glad it happened," Prasidh told teammate Sunil Narine in a video posted on the IPL website.

"The wicket was going slowly, so I think Hooda's wicket was due to the fact that he tried to jab it and then for Shahrukh Khan we had clear plan about what to do to him and I glad it worked out," he further said. "And for CJ (Jordan) after getting smashed for two sixes, I tried a slower one and I am glad it worked out too," Prasidh added.

Narine might have registered a duck with the bat but the spinner was impressive with the ball as he picked two key wickets -- Mayank Agarwal and Moises Henriques. "I have been working hard on my bowling and actually see those things happen in a match is reliving and gives encouragement to work even harder. So hopefully these are signs of that better things are coming in IPL," Narine told Prasidh.

With the win against Punjab Kings, KKR have climbed to the fifth spot in the points table and will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on Thursday. (ANI)

