De Villiers half-century powers RCB to 171/5 against DC

The ever-reliable AB de Villiers hit an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to 171 for five against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Tuesday.It was a collective effort from the Delhi bowlers -- Ishant Sharma 126, Axar Patel 133, Kagiso Rabada 138, Amit Mishra 127, Avesh Khan 124 -- who all picked one wicket apiece.De Villiers, who hit three fours and five sixes, was the top scorer for RCB.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:23 IST
The ever-reliable AB de Villiers hit an unbeaten 42-ball 75 to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to 171 for five against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Tuesday.

It was a collective effort from the Delhi bowlers -- Ishant Sharma (1/26), Axar Patel (1/33), Kagiso Rabada (1/38), Amit Mishra (1/27), Avesh Khan (1/24) -- who all picked one wicket apiece.

De Villiers, who hit three fours and five sixes, was the top scorer for RCB. The veteran South African hit 22 runs off the last over bowled by Marcus Stoinis (0/23)that included three sixes. Rajat Patidar (31) and Glenn Maxwell (25 off 20 balls) also provided valuable contributions.

Put in to bat, Devdutt Padikkal (17) and skipper Virat Kohli (12) were off to a flying start, amassing 30 runs in 3.5 overs. The youngster opened his account with a boundary off Ishant in the first over. The duo hit five fours. However, that changed as DC bowlers effected back-to-back blows.

Pacer Avesh provided the Capitals with the first breakthrough, dismissing the RCB captain for 12 in the fourth over. In the very next ball, Ishant, playing his first match of the season, got rid of the dangerous Padikkal.

With two new batsmen in the middle, the seasoned speedster went on to bowl a wicket maiden to slow down the proceedings as RCB collected 36 runs for the loss of two wickets in the Powerplay.

Maxwell played a short cameo, smashing two maximums and a boundary but was caught at long on by compatriot Steve Smith of leggie Mishra as RCB reached 68 for three at the hallway mark.

Patidar, who hit 31 off 22 deliveries, and de Villiers steadied the ship by stitching a 54-run stand but all-rounder Axar Patel, who accounted for the Indian in the 15th over.

Barring de Villiers all RCB batsmen were guilty off not capitalising on good starts.

