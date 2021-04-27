Left Menu

Hope we can give people something to look forward to in these difficult times: McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum hopes his team plays a brand of cricket which gives people something to look forward to in these difficult times.A second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit India and its impact has also been felt in the bio-bubble of IPL.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:44 IST
Hope we can give people something to look forward to in these difficult times: McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum hopes his team plays a brand of cricket which gives people ''something to look forward to in these difficult times''.

A second wave of COVID-19 has badly hit India and its impact has also been felt in the bio-bubble of IPL. ''I know that people are out there struggling with what is going on at the moment in terms of the pandemic and the situation not just here in India but also abroad,'' McCullum told KKR website, a day after they beat Punjab Kings by five wickets to snap their four-match losing streak.

''We are going to do our best to try and play a brand of cricket and a style of cricket that gives those people back home something to look forward to, even if it is just for a three to four-hour period.

''We are in a privileged position, and we can give a little bit of hope even in these difficult times,'' he added.

Echoing McCullum's sentiments, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said: ''From the entire KK family, all I want to say is, you know what you need to do. Please be safe.

''We will hope that during our games through the end of May, we will be in a position to at least entertain you a bit so that there can be a smile on your faces.'' On the rising concern over the safety protocols of the bio-secure bubble, Mysore said: ''The protocol and the safety features that have been built into the bio-secure bubble are unprecedented and I think it couldn't have been any better. Everyone is being properly taken care of.'' On Monday, KKR star player Pat Cummins contributed USD 50,000 to the PM Cares Fund for India's fight against COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

RCB beat Delhi Capitals by one run

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Delhi Capitals by one run in the IPL here on Tuesday.AB de Villiers top-scored with an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls to take RCB to 171 for five.In response, Delhi Capitals ended with 170 for four in 20 overs.Bri...

Obama 'appalled' by violence against anti-coup demonstrators in Myanmar

Former US President Barack Obama on Monday local time said he was appalled by the violence against civilians in Myanmar following a military coup in February. The worlds attention must remain on Myanmar, where Ive been appalled by heartbrea...

Fighting for justice, says Navjot Singh Sidhu as he hits back at Amarinder Singh

Soon after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh challenged his party colleague Navjot Singh Sidhu to contest polls against him, Amritsar MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu responded that he was only fighting for justice. In a tweet, Sidhu said, Effort...

Doctor, two accomplices held for hoarding Remdesivir injections in Ghaziabad

A joint team of special weapons and tactics SWAT and Kotwali police have arrested three men, including a doctor working in Lucknows King Georges Medical University, for allegedly hoarding Remdesivir injections here, police said on Tuesday.M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021