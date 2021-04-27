Left Menu

IPL 2021: Spinners weren't getting any help, that's why gave Stoinis final over, says Pant

After suffering a narrow one-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday said that he gave the final over of the innings to Marcus Stoinis as the spinners were not getting any purchase from the wicket.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 27-04-2021 23:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 23:48 IST
IPL 2021: Spinners weren't getting any help, that's why gave Stoinis final over, says Pant
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After suffering a narrow one-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant on Tuesday said that he gave the final over of the innings to Marcus Stoinis as the spinners were not getting any purchase from the wicket. Mohammed Siraj defended 14 runs in the final over as RCB registered a thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals here at the Narendra Modi Stadium. With this win, RCB has moved to the top spot in the IPL standings with 10 points from six games. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals is at the third spot with 8 points from 6 games.

"Obviously feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetmyer played a brilliant inning, because of him we got close to the target. In the last over, we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team. That's what we were planning. In the end, we were one run short," Pant told host broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended. "We counted the overs really wel. In the end, spinners weren't getting the help. In the end, I had to give the ball to Stoinis. It's good to take positives from all the matches. As a young team, we like to learn from each and every game and improve each and every day," he added.

Pant and Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 58 and 53 respectively, but in the end, the side was not able to get over the line. Earlier, AB de Villiers' unbeaten knock of 75 runs off just 42 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) post a score of 171/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Along with de Villiers, Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with knocks of 31 and 25. For Delhi Capitals, all the five bowlers used by skipper Rishabh Pant ended up taking one wicket each.

Delhi Capitals will next take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

White House says it's considering intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

The White House is considering options for maximizing production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines for the world at the lowest cost, including backing a proposed waiver of intellectual property rights, but no decision has been made, press sec...

As U.S. troops leave Afghanistan, lawmakers fear dark future for women

U.S. lawmakers grilled President Joe Bidens envoy for Afghanistan on Tuesday about how the administration plans to ensure womens rights will be protected if the hardline Islamist Taliban take control after U.S. troops withdraw later this ye...

Portugal's COVID-19 state of emergency to end Friday - president

Portugals state of emergency, the highest level of coronavirus alert, will end on Friday, the president announced, as infections drop sharply and the country prepares to further ease a strict lockdown imposed more than three months ago. Wit...

U.S. CDC has not seen link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC has not found a link between heart inflammation and COVID-19 vaccines, the agencys Director Rochelle Walensky said on Tuesday.We have not seen a signal and weve actually looked intenti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021