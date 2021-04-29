Left Menu

Golf-Park Inbee lights up Sentosa with sparkling 64 for LPGA lead

The seven-times major winner, bidding for a third win in the tournament after 2015 and 2017 triumphs, snared eight birdies in sweltering conditions at Singapore's Sentosa course to top the leaderboard ahead of fellow South Korean Park Hee-young (65). "I had a great day today," said the world number two.

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 12:50 IST
Golf-Park Inbee lights up Sentosa with sparkling 64 for LPGA lead

Former world number one Inbee Park hit a flawless eight-under-par 64 to take a one-stroke lead after the opening round of the HSBC Women's World Championship on Thursday as the LPGA returned to Asia for the first time in 18 months. The seven-times major winner, bidding for a third win in the tournament after 2015 and 2017 triumphs, snared eight birdies in sweltering conditions at Singapore's Sentosa course to top the leaderboard ahead of fellow South Korean Park Hee-young (65).

"I had a great day today," said the world number two. "It was a great putting day, I hit the ball really well and made plenty of fairways and greens." The 32-year-old hit a sublime approach shot at the third hole to commence her birdie blitz and would have been even further in front of the field had she not just missed a relatively straightforward putt at the last.

Park Hee-young's mix of an eagle, six birdies and a single bogey gave her a two-shot advantage over five players who carded 67s for a share of third at a tournament sometimes dubbed "Asia's major". Former world number one Park Sung-hyun, who won the tournament the last time it was held in 2019, continued her poor run of form with the worst round of the day, a six-over-par 78.

She is guaranteed to play at the weekend, however, as the 69-player event has no cut. Park Inbee said it had been hotter out on the course than in previous years at Sentosa.

"I'm just looking to get through the next three days and get out of here," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Why Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra got more oxygen than they asked for, but Delhi getting less oxygen than what it asked for: HC to Centre.

Why Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra got more oxygen than they asked for, but Delhi getting less oxygen than what it asked for HC to Centre....

Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks

Germanys seven-day average of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people fell on Thursday for the third day in a row to 155 - its lowest level in two weeks, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed.The incidence figu...

We are looking at getting over 500 oxygen generation plants from various parts of world:Foreign Secretary Shringla on COVID-19 situation.

We are looking at getting over 500 oxygen generation plants from various parts of worldForeign Secretary Shringla on COVID-19 situation....

India will need 5 lakh ICU beds, 3.5 lakh medical staff in

Forecasting that the COVID-19 pandemic is only going to get worse, noted surgeon Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty has said India will need an extra 5 lakh ICU beds, 2 lakh nurses, and 1.5 lakh doctors in the next few weeks, and also suggested radical...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021