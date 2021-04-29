Left Menu

I was completely broken after Rio Olympics, seeing a psychologist helped: Chanu

Indias world record holder weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Thursday revealed that she was completely broken after the failure at the 2016 Rio Olympics and talking to a psychologist helped her get back on track.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:50 IST
I was completely broken after Rio Olympics, seeing a psychologist helped: Chanu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

India's world record holder weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Thursday revealed that she was ''completely broken'' after the failure at the 2016 Rio Olympics and talking to a psychologist helped her get back on track. Chanu had a disappointing outing at the 2016 Rio Games. She had failed to record a legal lift in any of her three attempts in clean and jerk and thus could not get an overall total in the women's 48kg. Talking at a virtual media interaction, facilitated by the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Chanu emphasised on the need for the athletes to have access to psychologists. "Players need psychologist a lot. Sometimes we feel really dull, we don't feel like training or if we get injured during training, we feel low. At that time a psychologist helps a lot. They motivate us," Chanu said.

"After I failed in the Rio Olympics I was completely broken. I had aspirations of winning a medal but I was not able to do so. So, I kept thinking 'after working so hard why did I fail'.'' The 26-year-old 2017 World Championships gold medallist said she was able to come back to her normal self after consulting a psychologist.

"There were a lot of questions in my mind. Then I spoke to the psychologist at SAI. They told me it was my first Olympics so there was more pressure, expectations were really high and these were all the things that I had been feeling,'' she said. ''I spoke to them about what I can do. After that slowly I was able to get back and do well," Chanu added.

The diminutive Manipuri has made a strong comeback since then, winning the gold at the 2017 World Championships and 2018 Commonwealth Games. Earlier this month, she bagged a bronze medal at the Asian Championships while smashing the clean and jerk world record in the 49kg category. She said she has evolved as a weightlifter since the last Olympics, changing and tweaking techniques.

"There has been change in training after Rio Olympics. We have worked on all my weaknesses and tried to perfect them. I used to be weak in clean and jerk but I have worked on it," said Chanu, who lifted 119kg in clean and jerk to set a new world mark.

With less than three months to go for the Tokyo Games, Chanu wants to train in the USA. She was there last year to work with former weightlifter-turned-physical therapist and strength and conditioning coach Dr. Aaron Horschig, a stint that has benefited her immensely. "My plan is to go to US because my shoulder feels uncomfortable at times. I have requested the TOPS and federation. It hasn't been confirmed because of COVID-19 right now. "I have seen a lot of improvement after working with him. He makes me do a lot of rehabilitation exercises, not just for my shoulder and back issues. It helped me focus on various movements." One of the major reasons why Chanu is keen to return to the US is to work on her shoulder issue which has been hampering her snatch. "My shoulder gets tight sometimes and that hinders my snatch. Something is lacking in my snatch technique, that's why I'm not that great. I am working on that to bring it at par with my clean and jerk." PTI APA PDS PDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale, purchase of govt securities next week

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore each on May 6 under open market operations OMOs.The decision was taken after a review of curre...

RBI joins network for greening financial system

The Reserve Bank of India RBI on Thursday said it has joined the Central Banks and Supervisors Network for Greening the Financial System NGFS as a member.The central bank joined the NGFS on April 23, 2021. Green finance assumed significance...

Auto sales to remain under pressure, recovery to start from Q2 this fiscal: Emkay Global

Automobile sales are expected to remain under pressure in the near term amid COVID related restrictions in place in several states with recovery expected from the second quarter of the current fiscal, according to research report by Emkay G...

Finland gets final bids for $12 billion fighter jet deal

Finland says it has received final offers from all five manufacturers bidding in a contest to provide new fighter jets to the Nordic countrys military in a 10 billion-euro USD 12 billion deal to replace its aging fleet of F-18 Hornet aircra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021