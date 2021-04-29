The following are the top/expected stories at 2125 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad.

*Report of AFC Champions League match between FC Goa and Al Wahdain in Margao.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-LD RR De Kock guides Mumbai Indians to seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Opener Quinton de Kock roared back to form with a blistering 50-ball 70 as Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in their IPL game here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-DC-KKR-LD INNINGS Russell's late fireworks take KKR to 154/6 after batting collapse against DC Ahmedabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders suffered another familiar batting collapse before late fireworks from Andre Russell lifted them to 154 for six in their IPL match against Delhi Capitals here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RCB-PUNJAB-PREVIEW Punjab Kings have task cut out against RCB Ahmedabad, Apr 29 (PTI) Punjab Kings will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face a high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League here on Friday.

SPO-CRI-IPL-UMPIRES-LD PULLOUT Umpire Menon pulls out of IPL after COVID cases in family; Reiffel's exit stalled due to travel ban New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) India's top umpire Nitin Menon has pulled out of the ongoing IPL after his family was struck by a couple of COVID-19 cases, while his Australian counterpart Paul Reiffel's attempts at leaving hit a dead end because of his country's suspension of air travel with India.

SPO-CRI-VIRUS-TENDULKAR-DONATION Tendulkar donates Rs 1 crore to procure oxygen concentrators for COVID patients New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday donated Rs one crore to procure oxygen concentrators for COVID-19 patients in the country as it battles a severe second wave of the global pandemic.

SPO-LIFT-CHANU I was completely broken after Rio Olympics, seeing a psychologist helped: Chanu New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) India’s world record holder weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Thursday revealed that she was ''completely broken'' after the failure at the 2016 Rio Olympics and talking to a psychologist helped her get back on track.

SPO-CRI-IPL-MI-RR-COMMENTS We badly needed this win after two losses, says MI skipper Rohit New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Thursday said the defending champions ''badly needed'' the win over Rajasthan Royals after a couple of reverses in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

SPO-CRI-IPL-LD NAYYAR Match referee Manu Nayyar leaves IPL bubble after mother's death New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Match referee Manu Nayyar left the Indian Premier league (IPL) bio-bubble in Ahmedabad following the death of his mother.

SPO-CRI-IPL-SAMSON We feel very safe inside IPL bio-bubble: Quinton de Kock New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Mumbai Indians' senior player Quinton de Kock on Thursday said he feels ''very safe'' inside the IPL bio-security bubble, two days after leg-spinner Adam Zampa called it one of the ''most vulnerable'' before taking a flight back to Australia.

SPO-CRI-IPL-CSK-FLEMING Changes around attitude reason for CSK's turnaround: Fleming New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming says a change in attitude brought with it a change of fortunes for his franchise, which endured a forgettable IPL last year, and its focus this season has been on playing a faster brand of cricket.

SPO-CRI-IPL-KOHLI-JAMIESON WTC Final: Kohli not getting much help from teammate Jamieson Ahmedabad, Apr 29 (PTI) In the IPL nets, Virat Kohli is literally using every trick in the bag to prepare for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand but is not getting much help from current teammate and Black Caps pacer Kyle Jamieson.

SPO-CRI-MUMBAI-LEAGUE MCA defers T20 Mumbai League Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday decided to defer the third edition of its T20 league in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

SPO-OLY-ATHLETES-TRAINING-SAI Olympic-bound can train during quarantine but grant of leave will be exception from now: SAI New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Sports Authority of India on Thursday said Olympic-qualified athletes will be allowed to practice and spar in quarantine before they join their respective national camps from a break at home or a competition trip but grant of leave will become an exception now.

SPO-CRI-ZAMPA-ARRIVAL Zampa, Richardson reach Australia; leg-spinner clarifies on IPL bio-bubble comment Melbourne, Apr 29 (PTI) Australians Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson on Thursday returned home after withdrawing from the IPL and on arrival, the leg-spinner clarified that his comments on ''vulnerability'' of bio-bubble had nothing to do with fear of the virus engulfing the controlled environment SPO-FOOT-VIRUS-FCGOA-FOREIGNERS COVID-19: FC Goa head coach, foreign contingent leave India ahead of final AFC Champions League game Margao, Apr 29 (PTI) Indian Super League side FC Goa on Thursday allowed its foreign staffers, including Spanish head coach Juan Ferrando and some footballers, to leave the country ahead of its last AFC Champions League match in view of the restrictions being imposed on flights from India globally.

SPO-BAD-IND-TRAVEL Tokyo Games hopeful shuttlers likely to travel to Malaysia for Olympic qualifier via Qatar: BAI New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Top shuttlers, including Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, are likely to leave for Malaysia and Singapore via Doha to participate in the last two Olympic qualifiers next month due to travel bans imposed by the two countries in the wake of unprecedented spike in COVID-19 cases in India, the BAI said on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-WOM-COACH Five female candidates for India women head coach job New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Former chief selector Hemlata Kala is among five female candidates who have applied to become the Indian women's team's head coach, a position that has been held by men since 2017.

