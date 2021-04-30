Left Menu

Real Madrid defender Carvajal injured before Chelsea trip

30-04-2021
Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal has injured a muscle in his right leg, making him a doubt to play at Chelsea in the Champions League semifinals.

Madrid did not add on Thursday how long its first-choice right back would be out. But the Spanish club is set to visit Stamford Bridge on Wednesday needing a win to advance to the final.

Madrid's defense struggled against Chelsea in a 1-1 draw in their first leg in Spain this week.

Coach Zinedine Zidane hopes to have center back Sergio Ramos and left back Ferland Mendy available for the second leg.

