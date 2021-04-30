Inbee Park tied for lead after 2 rounds at LPGA Singapore

Left Menu

Hee Young Park birdied her final hole Friday to move into a second-round tie for the lead with Inbee Park at the LGPA Tours HSBC Womens World Championship on a steamy Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club.Hee Young Park, who shot 68, and world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park 69 had two-round totals of 11-under 133.

Updated: 30-04-2021 12:27 IST
Hee Young Park birdied her final hole Friday to move into a second-round tie for the lead with Inbee Park at the LGPA Tour's HSBC Women's World Championship on a steamy Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club.

Hee Young Park, who shot 68, and world No. 2-ranked Inbee Park (69) had two-round totals of 11-under 133. Another South Korean player, Hyo Joo Kim, was two strokes back in tie for third with Lin Xiyu of China. Lin birdied her last hole to also finish with a 68.

Former Women's PGA champion Hannah Green of Australia shot 66 — the tied low round of the day — and now has 14 consecutive rounds under par. Green, who shot 71 on Thursday, was one of only three players who shot in the 60s all four rounds in Los Angeles last week.

Green is in a group tied for seventh, four strokes behind. That group includes New Zealander Lydia Ko, who shot 68, and Women's British Open champion Sophia Popov, who had a 70.

ANA Inspiration winner Patty Tavatanakit shot her second consecutive 70 and was seven behind. The 21-year-old Thai, who played college golf at UCLA, won the first major championship of the year in her rookie season on tour.

World No. 1 Jin Young Ko shot 76 and was 3-over after two rounds, 14 strokes behind.

There is limited spectator access to the course because of the pandemic. Singapore has had only 30 deaths attributed to COVID-19 and most of the current virus cases are those who have arrived from overseas and are in quarantine.

The tour moves to the Bangkok area next week for the Honda LPGA Thailand.

