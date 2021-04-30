Left Menu

There's no award that can validate his legacy: Michael B Jordan on Chadwick Boseman's Oscar snub

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 30-04-2021 14:24 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 14:24 IST
''Black Panther'' actor Michael B Jordan has spoken about late co-star Chadwick Boseman's best actor Oscar snub for ''Ma Rainey's Black Bottom''.

Jordan, who had hoped a posthumous win for Boseman at the Oscars, was disappointed that the late star was not acknowledged by the Academy. The best actor Oscar went to Anthony Hopkins, who did not attend the socially-distanced ceremony but honoured Boseman in his speech.

Speaking to SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, Jordan remembered Boseman fondly.

''But you know, this is how I honestly and truly really feel about it: There’s like, there's no award that can validate his legacy,'' Jordan said of his 'Black Panther' co-star.

''There's no win that can take anything away from the lives around the world that he impacted. So you've got to look at the things that we can control and the gifts and the blessings that he left us, and that's this incredible body of work and what he represents for as a person and as the biggest one we could really ask for.'' Boseman, 43, died of colon cancer in 2020 after a four-year-long secret battle with the disease.

Jordan, 34, said he could not immediately bear to watch Boseman's final performance in ''Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom'' as it was hard to imagine that the actor was no longer around.

''I held off from watching it for a while, to be perfectly honest. And when I did it, you know, it's like, you want to savor it. It was an incredible performance, man. I mean, it's like, you can see it, you know, him giving everything he had.'' BK BK

