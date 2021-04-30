Soccer-Atletico's Lodi suffers thigh injury

Atletico Madrid left back Renan Lodi has picked up a thigh injury, the La Liga leaders confirmed on Friday. The news comes as a blow for Diego Simeone's side, who hold a two-point advantage over Real Madrid and Barcelona with five games left to play this season.

If Atletico win all of their remaining games, they will be crowned champions for the first time since 2014. The club said in a statement that Lodi had been diagnosed with a muscle injury to the right thigh following tests.

Local media reported that the Brazilian would definitely miss this weekend's trip to Elche and would be touch and go for next Saturday's pivotal showdown away at Barcelona.

