Left Menu

Ajax extends coach Ten Hag''s deal amid Tottenham speculation

Ajax extended the contract of coach Erik ten Hag on Friday amid speculation he was a target for Tottenham after Jose Mourinho was fired.Ten Hag added one year to a deal that now runs through the 2022-23 season, Ajax said in a statement.Under Ten Hag, Ajax is set to seal a domestic league and cup double in the Netherlands for the second time in three seasons.I know how we can take the next steps.

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-04-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 17:19 IST
Ajax extends coach Ten Hag''s deal amid Tottenham speculation

Ajax extended the contract of coach Erik ten Hag on Friday amid speculation he was a target for Tottenham after Jose Mourinho was fired.

Ten Hag added one year to a deal that now runs through the 2022-23 season, Ajax said in a statement.

Under Ten Hag, Ajax is set to seal a domestic league and cup double in the Netherlands for the second time in three seasons.

“I know how we can take the next steps. Besides that, I'm happy here,” the coach said in a filmed interview posted online by the club.

Ajax needs only one point from its final four games to win the Dutch title, and earn a place directly into the Champions League group stage next season.

Two years ago, Ten Hag's team was denied a place in the Champions League final when Tottenham completed a stunning comeback in Amsterdam with a stoppage-time goal by Lucas Moura.

Tottenham is looking for its third coach in less than 18 months. Mauricio Pochettino was fired in November 2019 and Mourinho left on April 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.High anxiety Worlds longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens in PortugalHugo Xavier became one of the first people to cross the worlds longest pedestrian suspension bridge when it opened o...

FACTBOX-How the EU COVID pass would work

The European Union aims to introduce a central system in June to record citizens COVID-19 vaccines, tests, and recovery to help them travel across the 27-nation bloc and open up summer tourism. While the EU is still discussing how exactly t...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gagas bulldogsFive people have been arrested on charges stemming from the violent theft of two bulldogs belonging to pop star Lady Gaga an...

Presidential Youth Employment Initiative comes to an end

The Presidential Youth Employment Initiative implemented through the basic education sector comes to an end today.In a statement on Friday, the Department of Basic Education DBE said the initial duration of the programme, which started in D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021