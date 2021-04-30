Laurent Blanc hails organisation, pitch conditions in Goa

Al Rayyan SC head coach Laurent Blanc, a World Cup winner with France, on Friday hailed the organisers of the AFC Champions League Group E matches in Margao, Goa.

Blanc, who is widely known around the world for being a part of the famous French side that won the 1998 FIFA World Cup and the Euro in 2000, thanked the organisers, stating that it is ''not easy'' to stage such a premier competition in the middle of a raging pandemic.

After their match against Persepolis, which Al Rayyan lost 2-4, Blanc said, ''I saw the organisation, and it was very good. I know it's not easy to organise tournaments like these (during such times), so thank you so very much.'' Praises also poured in from Persepolis FC head coach Yahya Golmohammadi who hailed the hospitality that his team received in Goa.

''I thank the federation for organising these matches and everyone from all statures, who helped in the hospitality. Everyone did their best,'' said Golmohammadi.

The former Iran international further went on to state his excitement at the fact that AFC Champions League 2019 finalists Persepolis have now made a few fans in India as well.

''I am more than happy that we have gained some fans in India. I assure you, this shows how good the relation between the two countries is. It's very amicable and friendly,'' he said. ''We have a lot in common in the cultural aspect, and football helps develop that relationship, friendship, and peace to bring the two countries closer together.'' The group stage concluded with the final round matches on Friday.

