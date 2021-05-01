Left Menu

Soccer-Al Hilal move into Champions League last 16 despite defeat

Former champions Al Hilal squeezed into the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League by the slimmest of margins on Friday as the 2019 winners progressed to the last 16 as one of the best runners-up despite a 2-0 loss at the hands of Shabab Al Ahli. Igor Jesus's brace earned the already-eliminated club from the United Arab Emirates all three points in Riyadh, but a 1-1 draw between Group C rivals Al Duhail from Qatar and Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia meant Al Hilal secured the final runners-up berth.

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2021 04:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 04:51 IST
Soccer-Al Hilal move into Champions League last 16 despite defeat

Former champions Al Hilal squeezed into the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League by the slimmest of margins on Friday as the 2019 winners progressed to the last 16 as one of the best runners-up despite a 2-0 loss at the hands of Shabab Al Ahli.

Igor Jesus's brace earned the already-eliminated club from the United Arab Emirates all three points in Riyadh, but a 1-1 draw between Group C rivals Al Duhail from Qatar and Al Ahli of Saudi Arabia meant Al Hilal secured the final runners-up berth. Only the 10 group winners in the newly expanded competition are guaranteed to qualify for the Round of 16 and they are joined in the knockout rounds by the six best runners-up.

Clubs in the west Asian half of the draw have been playing in centralised hubs due to the pandemic throughout April, with teams in the east set to play their matches in June and July. Al Hilal finished second in Group A behind debutants Istiklol from Tajikistan, who lost 2-1 in their final group match against AGMK from Uzbekistan, but both clubs progressed.

They are joined in the next phase of the competition by Iranian sides Esteghlal and Tractor. Esteghlal topped Group C in Jeddah thanks to their 1-0 win over Iraq's Al Shorta while Tractor booked their spot from Group B as one of the three best runners-up from west Asia.

The pair join compatriots Persepolis in the next round after they confirmed their progress on Thursday as Group E winners. Sharjah from the UAE had also advanced in first place from Group B on Thursday while Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr had qualified as Group D champions.

Al Wahda, also from the UAE, had already claimed one of the runners-up berths, leaving the battle for the two remaining runners-up spots to go down to the wire on Friday. The 1-1 draw between Al Duhail and Al Ahli proved pivotal, with both teams needing to win to stay alive.

Michael Olunga gave Al Duhail the lead with a free kick before a 67th minute penalty miss by the Kenya international swung events away from the Qatari club. Asiri Haitham levelled for Al Ahli six minutes later and the resulting draw meant Al Hilal sneaked in to take the third runners-up spot ahead of Xavi Hernandez's Al Sadd by virtue of having scored more goals.

The results mean last year's beaten finalists Persepolis will take on Istiklol in September's Round of 16 with Sharjah meeting Al Wahda in an all-UAE clash. Iranian teams will meet clubs from Saudi Arabia in the other two matches, with Esteghlal taking on Al Hilal and Tractor meeting Al Nassr.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Warrant for Giuliani's phones and computers seeks communications with over a dozen people

U.S. investigators are seeking to review Rudy Giulianis phones and computers for communications with more than a dozen people, including a high-ranking prosecutor in Ukraine, according to a warrant executed at his apartment this week.They a...

Republican lawmakers flay Biden for curbs on travel from India

Republican lawmakers on Friday criticised President Joe Biden for imposing restrictions on travel from India in view of the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.Restricting travel to our ally India while leaving our border open to ...

India's Serum Institute plans to start vaccine production outside India - The Times

The Serum Institute of India, which manufactures the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, is planning to start vaccine production in other countries as it struggles to meet supply commitments, its chief executive officer told The Times.Theres goin...

Australia bans arrivals from India, says offenders face jail, fines

Australian residents and citizens who have been in India within 14 days of the date they plan to return home will be banned from entering Australia as of Monday and those who disobey will face fines and jail, government officials said. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021