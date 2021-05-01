Left Menu

Dwayne Bravo leaves Trinbago Knight Riders to join Patriots ahead of CPL 2021

Dwayne Bravo will play for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have traded the West Indies all-rounder.

ANI | Tarouba | Updated: 01-05-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 09:56 IST
Dwayne Bravo leaves Trinbago Knight Riders to join Patriots ahead of CPL 2021
All-rounder Dwayne Bravo (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Dwayne Bravo will play for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 as Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) have traded the West Indies all-rounder. "Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) today announced that based on a request from DJ Bravo, they have agreed to trade him to St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (SKNP). In return SKNP has traded Denesh Ramdin to TKR," TKR said in an official statement.

DJ Bravo said, "At this stage in my career, I needed a new challenge, which is to work with the young talent for the benefit of Cricket West Indies. Also becoming part of a new franchise SKNP will provide me with a new challenge in CPL. I want to thank TKR for respecting my wishes and for all their support over the years. I also appreciate everything they have done for Trinidad & Tobago in general". While making the announcement, Venky Mysore, Director of TKR said, "DJ Bravo has been instrumental in not only building TKR into a champion team but also captained the team which earned three championships in 2015, 2017 & 2018. We are sad to see him leave but we respect his wishes & his desire to help Caribbean cricket."

The 2021 CPL will take place in St Kitts and Nevis in its entirety, with all 33 games being played in the federation. The tournament will get underway on August 28 with a similar format of games that worked so successfully in 2020 and delivered a record audience of over 500 million. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Grand Canyon opens lottery for shooting bison in the park

The National Park Service is opening a rare opportunity for skilled shooters to help reduce the number of bison roaming the far reaches of northern Arizona.Come Monday, potential volunteers will have 48 hours to apply to kill the massive an...

Red sanders worth Rs 5 crore seized at Chennai port

A total of 6.4 MTS of Red Sanders worth Rs 5 crore was seized by Chennai Sea Customs from a container meant for export to Taiwan, said Chennai Customs on Saturday.Chennai Sea Customs on specific intelligence intercepted an export container ...

Nick Jonas to host Billboard Music Awards

Singer Nick Jonas will be hosting the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards BBMA, scheduled to take place on May 23. The actor-singer currently serves as a coach on NBCs singing reality show The Voice.Jonas follows three-time BBMA host...

COVID-19 ‘vaccine equity in action’ in the Maldives: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

The Maldives had reported some 29,000 cases of the virus with 72 deaths up until 29 April. As World Immunization Week comes to an end, Ms. Haswell explains how the UN has supported the authorities in the fight against the pandemic. UN Mal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021