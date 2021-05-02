Sports News Roundup: Brewers beat Dodgers for 3rd straight game; Golf-Kim takes HSBC title after Green's bogey finish and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Brewers beat Dodgers for 3rd straight game

Travis Shaw's RBI single capped a three-run 11th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers for a third consecutive night, 6-5 on Saturday. After Will Smith's two-run triple put Los Angeles up 5-3 in the 11th, the Brewers loaded the bases with nob outs in the bottom of the frame.

Golf-Kim takes HSBC title after Green's bogey finish

Kim Hyo-joo won the HSBC Women's World Championship at Singapore's Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday as Australian Hannah Green bogeyed the last two holes to hand the South Korean victory in the $1.6 million tournament. Kim's eight-under par final round of 64 earned her the title with a four round score of 17-under par, although it was Green's failure to see out the last two holes in regulation that ultimately gave the 25-year-old first place.

NHL roundup: Isles top Rangers to clinch playoff berth

The New York Islanders made their final scheduled game against the New York Rangers in Uniondale, N.Y., a memorable one, as they clinched a postseason berth with a 3-0 victory Saturday. The Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier scored twice, and goalie Semyon Varlamov extended his shutout streak to a team-record 213 minutes, 56 seconds.

Panthers honor request, tab RB Chuba Hubbard in fourth round

The Carolina Panthers were on the clock during the fourth round of Saturday's NFL draft when coach Matt Rhule received a text. It was his wife, Julie, and she had a succinct message: Draft Chuba Hubbard.

Horse racing-Medina Spirit delivers trainer Baffert record seventh win at Kentucky Derby

Medina Spirit stormed to victory in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday to give trainer Bob Baffert a record seventh win in the $3 million Run for the Roses. Under jockey John Velazquez, Medina Spirit jumped out to an early lead and fended off challenges down the stretch in front of 51,838 fans in Louisville, Kentucky, in the largest U.S. sporting event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hot Yankees dispatch struggling Tigers

Jameson Taillon allowed one run in five effective innings for his first win in exactly two years, and Aaron Judge drove in three runs, including a tie-breaking RBI double in the fifth inning, as the host New York Yankees recorded a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Taillon (1-2) allowed three hits in the longest of his five outings with the Yankees and did not allow a hit until Jeimer Candelario homered with two outs in the fourth. He struck out eight, walked three and threw 79 pitches.

Six Tokyo Olympic torch staffers diagnosed with COVID-19

Six people who helped with Japan's Olympic Torch relay were diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of participants in the event who got the coronavirus to eight, organisers said. The six people, who included a man in his 20s and another man in his 30s, helped on the relay in the southern prefecture of Kagoshima on April 27, Tokyo 2020 said in a statement late on Saturday.

NBA roundup: Pacers reach record heights in rout

Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, 19 rebounds and a career-high 14 assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 152-95 blowout win over the host Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday. The result was a home team's largest margin of defeat in NBA history. The Pacers' 152 points were the most in franchise history since the team moved to the NBA in 1976-77. The 57-point margin was the largest loss in Thunder franchise history.

Olympics-Under close supervision, Tokyo welcomes foreign divers to test event

Diving and volleyball on Saturday became the first Olympic test events to include international athletes since such competitions resumed last month, as both began under close supervision in Tokyo. The diving World Cup, also a qualifier for this summer's Games, features more than 200 athletes from 50 countries including powerhouse China.

Report: Hornets rookie PG LaMelo Ball set to return

Charlotte Hornets rookie point guard LaMelo Ball is expected to return to the lineup Saturday against the visiting Detroit Pistons, The Athletic reported. The Rookie of the Year candidate has been out since March 20 with a fractured right wrist. He underwent surgery on March 23 and was cleared to resume basketball activities on April 19.

