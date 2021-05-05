Sports News Roundup: Astros get earful in loss at Yankee Stadium; Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Astros get earful in loss at Yankee Stadium

Giancarlo Stanton had four hits and drove in three runs, and DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking infield single with two outs in the sixth inning that turned into three runs for the New York Yankees in a 7-3 victory over the visiting Houston Astros on Tuesday. It was the first meeting between the teams since the investigation into the Astros' cheating scandal was completed following the 2019 season.

Ravens sign veteran LT Alejandro Villanueva

Former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva signed Tuesday with the AFC North rival Baltimore Ravens. Multiple outlets reported it was a two-year, $14 million deal with $8 million guaranteed.

NHL roundup: Penguins rout Flyers, grab first place in East

Sidney Crosby registered two goals and an assist as the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Philadelphia Flyers 7-3 on Tuesday to claim sole possession of first place in the East Division. Jake Guentzel had a goal and two assists for the Penguins, who are 7-2-0 in their past nine games. Pittsburgh's Marcus Pettersson added a goal and an assist, while Jason Zucker, Mark Friedman and John Marino also scored. Tristan Jarry made 30 saves.

NBA roundup: Tim Hardaway Jr. ties Mavs' record with 10 treys

Tim Hardaway Jr. matched the franchise record with a career-high 10 3-pointers as part of a 36-point effort to help the Dallas Mavericks rally for a 127-113 victory over the host Miami Heat on Tuesday night. Luka Doncic registered 23 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists as the Mavericks won for the seventh time in the past nine games. Jalen Brunson scored 19 points and Jason Richardson added 17 for the Mavericks, who trailed by 11 in the opening minutes before outscoring the Heat 68-38 over the middle two quarters.

Cycling: Italian rider Spreafico gets three-year doping ban

Italian rider Matteo Spreafico has been banned for three years after failing two anti-doping tests during the Giro d'Italia in October, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said in a statement https://www.uci.org/inside-uci/press-releases/uci-statement-concerning-matteo-spreafico.

The 28-year-old, who rides for the Italian team Vini Zabu, failed two tests for the banned steroid ostarine during last year's Giro and has been disqualified from all competitive results obtained at the race.

Golf: Johnson commits to U.S. Open warm-up at Congaree

World number one Dustin Johnson has committed to play in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club in his home state of South Carolina a week before the U.S. Open, the PGA Tour said on Tuesday. The June 10-13 Palmetto Championship replaced the Canadian Open on the PGA Tour's schedule after that event was cancelled due to logistical challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cricket: Ex-Australia test bowler MacGill kidnapped for ransom - media reports

Australian police arrested four men in dawn raids on Wednesday in connection with the alleged kidnap and assault of former test cricketer Stuart MacGill, media reported. The 50-year-old former leg-spinner was allegedly abducted near his home in Sydney on April 14 and taken to another part of the city where he was beaten and threatened with a gun, the media reports said.

Basketball: From trial balloon to TV ratings hit, WNBA marks 25 years

By age 22, Rebecca Lobo had picked up a national college basketball championship, numerous player-of-the-year awards and Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games. But the 6-foot-4 (193 cm) center's future on the court was uncertain: She joined the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) in its inaugural 1997 season, at a moment when some questioned whether a professional women's league could survive for the long term.

Tigers LHP Matthew Boyd set for Sunday start

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said starting pitcher Matthew Boyd will avoid the injured list and will likely start Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Twins. The left-hander was removed in the second inning of last Thursday's start because of tendinitis in his left knee.

Motor racing: Ex-Marseille coach Villas-Boas to make world rally debut

Former Olympique de Marseille and Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas has swapped the dugout for the World Rallying Championship. The 43-year-old will make his debut later this month in Portugal, driving a Citroen C3 in WRC3, the third tier of the championship for privateer cars.

