Soccer-Benzema suffers possible knee injury against Bulgaria
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-06-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 01:39 IST
Forward Karim Benzema was replaced with what appeared to be a knee injury in the first half of France's Euro 2020 warm-up game against Bulgaria on Tuesday.
The Real Madrid striker came off four minutes before halftime after landing awkwardly following a header.
Benzema, who last week made his comeback with France after not playing for the national team for more than five years, stayed on the bench after being tended to by the world champions' medical staff.
