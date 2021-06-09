Netherlands midfielder Van de Beek out of Euro 2020
Netherlands midfielder Donny van de Beek will miss the European Championship because of an injury, the team said.
The 24-year-old Van de Beek had hoped to return from a groin injury that limited his playing time last season at Manchester United.
The midfielder is ''struggling with an injury," the national team said, and won't be available for the tournament. Coach Frank de Boer will not be naming a replacement, the team said.
Van de Beek scored 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute in the Netherlands' 7-0 rout of Gibraltar in a World Cup qualifier on March 30.
He was on the bench for a friendly against Scotland last Wednesday.
The Netherlands opens its Euro 2020 campaign against Ukraine on Sunday in Amsterdam.
