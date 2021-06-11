Left Menu

Derailed Olympic preparation back on track after Manika agrees to attend national camp

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2021 13:58 IST
Derailed Olympic preparation back on track after Manika agrees to attend national camp
Image Credit: Twitter (@manikabatra_TT)
  • Country:
  • India

Indian table tennis contingent's Olympic preparations got a much-needed boost on Friday when star paddler Manika Batra agreed to join the national camp in Sonepat to train with mixed doubles partner and veteran Sharath Kamal.

Earlier, both Manika and G Sathiyan had expressed their unavailability to attend the camp, preferring to continue training in Pune and Chennai respectively with their coaches.

That was a big setback to India's build-up for the July-August Olympic Games where India have a medal chance, albeit a slight one, for the first time after winning the mixed doubles qualifying event.

The preparation anyway has been far from ideal due to the COVID-19 related restrictions. The team also doesn't have a head coach since the 2018 Asian Games.

While Sathiyan's availability for the camp, beginning June 20, remains uncertain, Manika has informed TTFI that she would be traveling to Sonepat with her personal coach Sanmay Paranjpe.

''She has said yes to attending the camp, putting the country first. We appreciate that. We have also got SAI's approval for the camp.

''Our best chance is in mixed doubles so Manika and Sharath's preparation becomes very important. I hope they get a lot out of the camp,'' TTFI advisor MP Singh told PTI.

Besides Manika, Sharath and Sathiyan, Sutirtha Mukherjee has also qualified for the Olympics, making it India's biggest representation in the sport at the Summer Games.

Around 16 people will be part of the camp from June 20 to July 5, including 12 players and four support staff.

They all will undergo an RT-PCR test upon arrival on June 17 and will undergo a rapid antigen test daily from day one of the camps.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

Consider teaching foreign languages to students: Pb CM to Edu Dept

 India
2
Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

Pak spies ring illegal Indian telephone exchanges for secret info

 India
3
Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communications

Samsung’s new 8nm RF expected to provide one chip solution for 5G communicat...

 Global
4
Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

Ontario court dismisses SIB's $4.5 bln case against TD Bank

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021