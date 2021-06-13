FACTBOX-Soccer-Players who have collapsed on the pitch

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed during their Euro 2020 Group B opener against Finland on Saturday. UEFA said Eriksen, who was given CPR by medics on the pitch, was transferred to hospital where the 29-year-old was stabilised, with officials saying he was conscious.

Following is a list of players who have collapsed on the pitch during a match. FABRICE MUAMBA

The Bolton Wanderers midfielder collapsed on the pitch in an FA Cup match in 2012 due to a cardiac arrest and was technically "dead" for 78 minutes before he was revived. The former England under-21 midfielder had to retire soon after at the age of 24. BAFETIMBI GOMIS

The French striker has collapsed several times on the pitch due to a medical condition which causes him to faint. He has collapsed playing for Swansea City, Galatasaray and Al-Hilal. MARC-VIVIEN FOE

The Cameroon midfielder collapsed during a Confederations Cup match in 2003. Medical staff attempted to resuscitate the 28-year-old on the pitch before taking him off on a stretcher. However, they failed in their attempts to restart his heart and he was pronounced dead.

ANTONIO PUERTA The Sevilla midfielder collapsed while jogging back in the first game of the 2007-08 La Liga season against Getafe and, though he walked off the pitch after being helped by medical staff, he collapsed again in the dressing room.

Puerta, a Spain international, was rushed to hospital, where he died three days later of "multiple organ failure" due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 22. CHEICK TIOTE

Four months after leaving Newcastle United, the midfielder fainted during a training session with Chinese club Beijing Enterprises. The 30-year-old Ivorian died in hospital. MIKLOS FEHER

The Hungary striker was playing for Portuguese side Benfica against Vitoria Guimaraes in January 2004 when he keeled over in pain before falling backwards onto the pitch after a heart attack. Medics attempted to resuscitate the unconscious 24-year-old before he was taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital. Doctors tried to revive him for nearly 90 minutes before he was pronounced dead. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

