Up to 80% of Tokyo Olympics media will be vaccinated, say organisers
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-06-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 17:13 IST
- Country:
- Japan
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expects 70%-80% of the news media covering the Olympics in Tokyo this summer to be vaccinated, organisers said in statement at the launch of the updated coronavirus guidelines for the Games on Tuesday.
The organisers also said every sports delegation arriving in Japan will have a COVID liaison officer coordinating with the organisers on the implementation of the measures to stop the spread of the virus at the event due to start on July 23.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The International Olympic Committee
- Japan
- COVID
- Olympics
- Tokyo
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Google doodle to honor Japanese composer Akira Ifukube on his 107th birthday
Olympics-Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative COVID tests, vaccinations - Yomiuri
Olympics-Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative COVID tests, vaccinations - Yomiuri
Egypt demands 550 million US dollars from Japanese cargo ship owner
Olympics-Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative COVID tests, vaccinations - media