Up to 80% of Tokyo Olympics media will be vaccinated, say organisers

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-06-2021 17:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 17:13 IST
Olympics logo Image Credit: ANI
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) expects 70%-80% of the news media covering the Olympics in Tokyo this summer to be vaccinated, organisers said in statement at the launch of the updated coronavirus guidelines for the Games on Tuesday.

The organisers also said every sports delegation arriving in Japan will have a COVID liaison officer coordinating with the organisers on the implementation of the measures to stop the spread of the virus at the event due to start on July 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

