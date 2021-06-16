Crypto kick-off: WazirX Announces Partnership with SonyLIV as Co-presenting Sponsor for UEFA EURO 2020

WazirX, India's Most Trusted Bitcoin Exchange platform, will be the Co-Presenting Sponsor for the live streaming of the upcoming UEFA EURO 2020 on SonyLIV. The Tournament kicked off on 11th June 2021. WazirX, with over 6 million users, has been meaningfully engaging with an expanding crypto community to educate and tap into the growing interest and enthusiasm for crypto investment in India. The category exclusive partnership will offer the company widespread visibility amongst the Indian football fans, millions of whom are young, tech-savvy individuals who are expected to watch the matches online this season. The crypto space is a trillion-dollar industry that continues to see its popularity soar as a digital asset. There is a pressing need to present it cohesively and provide an expert analysis that helps viewers get a better understanding of this ever-growing space. This partnership aims to further help the brand create more awareness amongst the young football fans and further its brand mission to make crypto accessible to everyone in India. The company has played a pivotal role in promoting crypto innovation within the country by keeping crypto enthusiasts at the top of their game before investing in this space. Being the largest crypto exchange in the country with the highest liquidity, WazirX crossed USD 6.2 billion in terms of the monthly transaction volume in May 2021 and aims to democratize the opportunity to participate in crypto. Ranjana Mangla, Head - Ad Sales Revenue, Digital Business, "We are elated to celebrate two of the most exciting sporting properties in the world of football and cricket and bring them closer to our audience. By announcing WazirX as our co-presenting sponsor, we aim to forge a strong partnership that is in synergy with our brand philosophy that aims to promote great sportsmanship." Nischal Shetty, Co-founder of WazirX, ''As a pioneer in the crypto space, we believe in supporting every business and community that shares our vision to partner with us to promote unity and sportsmanship. At a phase where people around the globe are learning how to adapt to their work-from-home reality, fans can't show their support at the stadiums. Hence, we are proud to be associated with SonyLIV as their Co-Presenting Sponsor for UEFA EURO 2020. As two forward-looking brands, our partnership with SonyLIV is a perfect culture fit to celebrate the spirit of football in India. We envision bringing more Indian football fans together and supporting them to enjoy their favorite sport from the comfort of their homes." About WazirX WazirX is India's largest and the most trusted crypto exchange with over 6 Million users and a monthly volume of $6.2 billion. WazirX's mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone in India. It is available for the global audience and key features include 1. Instant INR (fiat) deposit and withdrawal options to help users enter and exit anytime 24x7 2. QuickBuy to allow users to buy their first crypto with just a tap 3. 200+ market pairs 4. Smart Token Fund to help crypto investors find expert traders, and let them manage their crypto portfolio 5. World's first auto-matching P2P engine with high liquidity 6. Login via the Binance option For more information, log onto: wazirx.com About SonyLIV SonyLIV is the first Indian premium Video on demand (VOD) service by Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) providing multi-screen engagement for users on all devices. Launched in January 2013, the digital streaming player is home to 24 years of rich content from the library of Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) with over 40,000 hours of programming. SonyLIV subscribers get exclusive access to key sporting events from across the globe, the latest Hollywood Shows, Originals, 18,000+ hours of TV Shows, LiveTV, and Kids content. With 100 million+ app downloads so far, SonyLIV provides original and exclusive premium content to Indian viewers. The platform has over 150+ original shows spread across Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bengali. The Tamil and Telugu library itself boasts 2000+ hours of Movies and Originals. SonyLIV's originals line-up includes - Avrodh, Undekhi, Bhonsle, JL50, Maharani and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, and many more. Apart from being the official Indian streaming partner for Global Sporting events, SonyLIV keeps its viewers entertained throughout the year with Live Cricket, Soccer, Tennis, eSports, Racing, Fight Sports, and Athletics. The platform offers its subscribers a host of premium International tournaments like the UEFA Euro 2020, Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, The Ashes, Australian Open, UEFA Champions League, WWE, Big Bash League, Pakistan Super League, Serie A, FA Cup, UEFA Europa League, UFC and Impact Wrestling to name a few. SonyLIV also has exclusive rights to tournaments of prestigious Cricket Boards namely Pakistan Cricket Board, Cricket Australia, England, and Wales Cricket Board, Sri Lanka Cricket & Cricket Ireland. SonyLIV has partnerships with key International studios – SPE Films, Lionsgate, and iTV, which allows its subscriber's exclusive access to award-winning shows like, Seinfeld, Power, The Good Doctor, and Mr. Mercedes. The platform also hosts celebrated Hollywood shows to its library like LA's Finest S2, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Alex Rider, For Life, Lincoln Rhyme, War of the Worlds, Commons,, and Indebted, 1917 amongst others.

