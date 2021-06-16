NRAI seeks SAI's help for two skeet shooters' vaccination in Italy

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has approached the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to help Tokyo Olympics-bound skeet shooters Angad Vir Singh Bajwa and Mairaj Ahmed Khan receive their respective COVID-19 shots in Italy, where they are currently training. While Bajwa needs his second dose, Khan is due for his first dose after recovering from the infection just over a month ago.

The NRAI approached the SAI on June 10. ''The Embassy of India in Rome, has taken up the issue up with the concerned Italian authorities and are working towards organising vaccine doses for both,'' a SAI statement said.

''The Italian government's health department has requested for details of athletes with regards to their past Covid history, which have been furnished.'' Both the athletes are likely to travel to Croatia for the World Cup from Italy. ''The Indian government has also made backup arrangements for their vaccination in Croatia in the event of vaccination not taking place in Italy, so that both athletes get two doses before their travel to Tokyo,'' the statement added.

