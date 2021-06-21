Soccer-Scotland's Gilmour tests COVID-19 positive, to miss Croatia game
Half a dozen other teams in the tournament have also suffered coronavirus cases. Scotland, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, are bottom of Group D with one point.
Midfielder Billy Gilmour will miss Scotland's final Euro 2020 Group D match against Croatia on Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, the Scottish Football Association said.
Gilmour played a big role in their goalless draw with England last weekend in his first start for the national team. The 20-year-old will now self-isolate for 10 days as per the health protocols, the Scottish FA added.
"The Scottish FA can confirm that a member of the Scotland National Team playing squad, Billy Gilmour, has tested positive for COVID-19," a statement https://www.scottishfa.co.uk/news/scotland-squad-update-monday-21-june/?rid=13925 said on Monday. Half a dozen other teams in the tournament have also suffered coronavirus cases.
Scotland, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup, are bottom of Group D with one point. They need to beat 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia at Hampden Park to have a chance of reaching the knockout stages.
