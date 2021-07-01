Left Menu

Olympics-Samoa withdraws weightlifters, other athletes to attend, official says

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 09:30 IST
Samoa's Olympic committee said on Thursday it was withdrawing its weightlifting team from the Games in Tokyo, which start in just over three weeks, due to COVID-19 restrictions, but added that other athletes, already overseas, would attend.

