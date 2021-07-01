Left Menu

B Sai Praneeth nominated for Khel Ratna with K Srikanth

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 13:32 IST
Tokyo 2020 (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic-bound shuttler B Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth have been nominated for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award by the Badminton Association of India, which has also recommended three players for the Arjuna award.

Praneeth, who won a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championship, is the only men's singles shuttler to have qualified for the Tokyo Games.

Srikanth has been struggling of late but won four titles in 2017.

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) nominated HS Prannoy, Pranav Jerry Chopra and Sameer Verma for the Arjuna honour.

The federation also sent applications of S Muralidharan and PU Bhaskar Babu for the Dronacharya award.

Muralidharan is already a recipient of Dronacharya Life Time achievement award.

Leroy D'sa and PVV Lakshmi have been nominated for the Dhyanchand award.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

