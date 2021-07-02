Golf-Matsuyama tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from PGA Tour event
Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 23:07 IST
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama has tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrawn from this week's Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, the PGA Tour said on Friday.
The Japanese world number 18 played the opening round on Thursday with six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan PM Suga urges Japanese to watch Olympics on TV to prevent spread of COVID-19
Japanese shipping company NYK vows to meet environment goals
China Coast Guard vessels enter Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands in East China Sea
Japanese organisers set limit of 50% of capacity up to a maximum of 10,000 fans
New U.S. envoy for North Korea to huddle with S.Koreans, Japanese