Left Menu

F1: Verstappen dominates final practice ahead of qualifying

PTI | Spielberg | Updated: 03-07-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 03-07-2021 19:12 IST
F1: Verstappen dominates final practice ahead of qualifying

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen dominated the third and final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of qualifying later Saturday.

The Red Bull driver finished well clear of Mercedes pair Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton in warm and sunny weather, when cloudy conditions had been anticipated.

He was .54 seconds ahead of Bottas and a sizable .69 in front of his title rival Hamilton, the defending F1 champion.

Verstappen's main time gains were in terms of straight-line speed — a familiar strength this season — and on corners 1 and 3.

''Breaking too early and carrying too much speed into the apex,'' was the answer given to Hamilton by his race engineer, when Hamilton asked why he was losing time on Turn 3.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly was an impressive fourth for AlphaTauri, while four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel was 10th for Aston Martin. The track announcer wished a happy birthday to the 34-year-old German before the session started.

Verstappen waited until nearly the halfway point of the hour-long run before coming out on track and rocketed up the leaderboard.

Earlier on Saturday, Hamilton agreed to a two-year contract extension with Mercedes, taking him until the end of 2023.

He is having a tough fight this season.

Verstappen is 18 points ahead of Hamilton after eight races, leading him 4-3 for wins and 3-2 for pole positions. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

Sports Ministry recognises WAKO India Kickboxing Federation as NSF

 India
4
EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit competition

EXCLUSIVE-EU's Vestager warns Apple against using privacy, security to limit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021