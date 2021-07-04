Soccer-Colombia head to Copa semis after penalties win over Uruguay
Colombia beat Uruguay 4-2 on penalties after a tense 0-0 draw in their Copa America quarter-final on Saturday to move into a last four date with either Argentina or Ecuador.
Colombia beat Uruguay 4-2 on penalties after a tense 0-0 draw in their Copa America quarter-final on Saturday to move into a last four date with either Argentina or Ecuador. David Ospina saved spot kicks from Jose Maria Gimenez and Matias Vina while Colombia scored their first four to progress following a nervy encounter in Brasilia.
Colombia, who have won this title only once back in 2001, will take on the winner of Saturday’s later quarter-final between Argentina and Ecuador. Host Brazil face Peru in the other semi-final.
