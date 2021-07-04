Soccer-America scored twice in second half to beat Santos 2-0

Left Menu

Joao Paulo’s angled strike from outside the box bamboozled the Santos keeper and sailed into the far corner of the net after 55 minutes. Although the visitors had 72% of the possession and a majority of shots on goal, it was America who scored next when Carlos Alberto doubled their lead in the final minute of the match. The result lifts America to 15th in the 20-team league, while Santos remain in seventh, seven points behind leaders Athletico Paranaense.

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 04-07-2021 05:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 05:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Brazil

America Mineiro struck twice in the second half to beat Santos 2-0 in Brazil’s Serie A on Saturday. Joao Paulo’s angled strike from outside the box bamboozled the Santos keeper and sailed into the far corner of the net after 55 minutes.

Although the visitors had 72% of the possession and a majority of shots on goal, it was America who scored next when Carlos Alberto doubled their lead in the final minute of the match. The result lifts America to 15th in the 20-team league, while Santos remain in seventh, seven points behind leaders Athletico Paranaense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

