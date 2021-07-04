Left Menu

Soccer-Jo scores late to rescue draw for Corinthians against Inter

Jo scored with 10 minutes remaining to rescue a 1-1 draw for Corinthians at home to Internacional on Saturday and extend their unbeaten run to five league games. The result means Corinthians are in tenth place in the 20-team Serie A, one point and four places above Internacional.

Jo scored with 10 minutes remaining to rescue a 1-1 draw for Corinthians at home to Internacional on Saturday and extend their unbeaten run to five league games. Inter took the lead with a penalty from Edenilson five minutes from half time, the midfielder giving goalkeeper Cassio no chance after Victor Cuesta was brought down in the box.

Corinthians had most of the chances and they got the goal their pressure merited when former Brazil striker Jo tapped in from a meter out after Luan’s header was saved by goalkeeper Daniel. The result means Corinthians are in tenth place in the 20-team Serie A, one point and four places above Internacional.

