Soccer-Damjanovic questions mentality as Kitchee eye last 16 spot

Dejan Damjanovic's determination to lead Kitchee into the last 16 of the Asian Champions League has prompted the competition's all-time leading scorer to launch a withering attack on his young team mates.

The former Montenegro international joined the Hong Kong champions this year with the target of becoming the continental championship's highest-ever scorer, a feat he achieved with four goals in his last four matches. Damjanovic was on target again as Kitchee won in Buriram against Guangzhou FC on Saturday to move on to nine points with two games remaining in the Group J schedule and extend his personal tally to 40 in the competition.

But the 39-year-old striker was not pleased with his team's performance, even as the result kept Kitchee within a point of Group J leaders Cerezo Osaka. "This is the best competition in Asia and if somebody gets the chance to play at this level he needs to show all the best, give the maximum, be confident and use the opportunity," Damjanovic said at the post-match news conference.

"I know the coach wants to give them a chance and he believes in them - we believe in them - but how they took their chance today and how they behaved in the game, we're going to have one more meeting. This is unacceptable." Only the group winners are guaranteed to advance to the next phase and coach Alex Chu replaced several senior players with inexperienced youngsters as a hectic schedule that sees teams play six games in 18 days begins to take its toll.

Kitchee struggled until the introduction of foreigners Raul Baena and Cleiton swung the game in their favour, with Damjanovic netting from the penalty spot 20 minutes from time. "I didn't come here only because of my personal goal," he said. "My personal goal was to overcome the record, I broke that. Now I'm trying from the first game to improve the team.

"Mentally, the character, they need to be better, stronger in the head, not physically. They need to believe more in themselves. They need to show this fashion, this winning mentality. This is what I'm trying to change in their heads. "My record is really nice and I'm happy that I'm scoring, but I'd be really satisfied if somebody else can score a few goals and to have an easy game, win 3-0 and go off in the second half. I'll not complain about this."

