Judoka Shushila Devi to finetune preparations in Delhi before Tokyo: SAI

Judoka Shushila Devi, who will represent India in the Tokyo Olympics, will finetune her preparation in a final training camp here from July 9 along with two sparring partners, the Sports Authority of India SAI said on Sunday.SAI has arranged for the camp for the 48kg class judoka at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.Two sparring partners -- her teammates in Sashastra Seema Bal SSB, a physiotherapist and a masseuse have already been quarantined in the new hostel at the JLN complex.

Judoka Shushila Devi, who will represent India in the Tokyo Olympics, will finetune her preparation in a final training camp here from July 9 along with two sparring partners, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Sunday.

SAI has arranged for the camp for the 48kg class judoka at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Two sparring partners -- her teammates in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), a physiotherapist and a masseuse have already been quarantined in the new hostel at the JLN complex. The government is ensuring that all Tokyo-bound athletes get the best possible assistance and that their preparations for the Games are on track, SAI said in a statement.

Commonwealth Games 2014 Glasgow bronze medallist Mongjam Kabita Devi (48kg class) and 2018 National 52kg class champion Ningthoujam Sarda Devi (52kg class) will be the sparring partners.

The final camp is being set up at the Table Tennis hall inside the new hostel, where mats will be placed. Shushila Devi, along with her coach Jiwan Sharma, will leave for Tokyo from the national capital. They will also get their second doses of Covid19 vaccination during their stay in the capital. Shushila's event is on July 24.

Ranked 46 in the women's 48kg class, Shushila Devi is now at the Chateau Gontier in France, completing a month-long training camp, sanctioned by the Mission Olympic Cell last month. A 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist, she went to France after competing at the World Judo Championship in Budapest in June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

