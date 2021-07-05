Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Teenagers Gauff and Raducanu to light up last Manic Monday

Some intriguing last-16 clashes in the women's singles promise to make Wimbledon's last-ever Manic Monday a memorable one with teenagers Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu topping the bill. Seventeen-year-old American Gauff's progress to the fourth round is no surprise, seeing that two years ago she made a sensational debut, reaching the same stage as a qualifier.

MLB roundup: A's rally in 12th to knock off Red Sox

Tony Kemp hit a walk-off sacrifice fly as the host Oakland Athletics erased a two-run deficit in the 12th inning to snap the Boston Red Sox's eight-game winning streak with a 7-6 victory on Saturday night. Seth Brown (3-for-5) singled off Red Sox reliever Matt Andriese (2-3) for his third RBI of the night with no outs in the home 12th to make it 6-5. Jed Lowrie doubled to plate the tying run before Sean Murphy scored from third on Kemp's fly out to center.

Motor racing-Alonso feels for Russell after snatching a point in Austria

Twice Formula One world champion Fernando Alonso commiserated with George Russell on Sunday after denying the Williams driver a point that would have been his team's first in two years. Alonso passed the Briton three laps from the finish of the Austrian Grand Prix to secure 10th place and the final point for Renault-owned Alpine.

Cycling-Roglic, Van der Poel abandon Tour de France before stage nine

Primoz Roglic, last year's runner up, abandoned the Tour de France before stage nine after suffering multiple bruises when he crashed in stage three, the Slovenian cyclist said on Sunday. "We made the decision together with the team, it doesn't make sense to continue. We're going to try to recover and focus on new goals," the Jumbo-Visma rider said in a statement.

Cycling-Pogacar retains Tour lead as O'Connor wins stage

Defending champion Tadej Pogacar kept a close eye on his challengers as he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey in the Tour de France after the ninth stage, a 144.9km mountain trek from Cluses in the northern Alps on Sunday. Australian Ben O'Connor of the AG2R-Citroen team won the stage from the breakaway, ahead of Italians Matteo Cataneo and Sonny Colbrelli.

Rugby Union-Seven-try England beat U.S. 43-29

England scored seven tries - but conceded a worrying four - as a virtual reserve team beat a spirited United States 43-29 in an entertaining though somewhat ragged Twickenham clash on Sunday. England were without 13 players on Lions duty and several others being rested, and starting with eight debutants, they led 26-3 at halftime after two tries for Joe Cokanasiga and one each for Sam Underhill and Ollie Lawrence.

Baker wins 100m in Stockholm, Duplantis delights home crowd

American Ronnie Baker won a tight 100 metres race at the Stockholm Diamond League meeting on Sunday and heads to his first Olympics in Tokyo as a leading medal contender. Baker, 27, clocked 10.03 seconds, edging out Italian Marcell Jacobs by 0.02 seconds with Britain's CJ Ujah third in 10.10.

Tennis-Wimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarter-finals onwards

Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals onwards as COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on Sunday. Attendances have been capped at 50% since the start of the tournament last Monday although next weekend's finals were to rise to 100% on the 15,000-capacity Centre Court.

Motor racing-Hamilton blames car damage for big points loss

Mercedes' seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said car damage had cost him second place and precious points in Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. The Briton had been running in second place but finished fourth, with Mercedes giving the go-ahead for team mate Valtteri Bottas to overtake, in a race won by Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Basketball-Italy, Germany and Slovenia clinch Olympic berths

Italy, Slovenia and Germany took three of the last four available spots in the men's Olympic basketball tournament at the July 23-August 8 games in Tokyo after winning their respective qualifying events on Sunday. The Italians stunned 2016 silver medallists Serbia 102-95, European champions Slovenia beat Lithuania 96-85, and Germany overpowered Brazil 75-64. Greece and the Czech Republic clash later on Sunday to decide the last available berth.

