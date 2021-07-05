Left Menu

Single game QF, SF and final set for Asian Champions League

The Asian Football Confederation said that continuing concern over travel during the COVID-19 pandemic means the Asian Champions League will be played as single matches instead of two legs for the quarterfinals and semifinals at yet-to-be-determined centralized locations.The final will also be a single game and hosted by a team from the West region on Nov. 23. The West quarterfinals are set for Oct. 16 and semifinals on Oct. 19.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 05-07-2021 09:29 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 09:29 IST
Single game QF, SF and final set for Asian Champions League

The Asian Football Confederation said that continuing concern over travel during the COVID-19 pandemic means the Asian Champions League will be played as single matches instead of two legs for the quarterfinals and semifinals at yet-to-be-determined centralized locations.

The final will also be a single game and hosted by a team from the West region on Nov. 23. The West quarterfinals are set for Oct. 16 and semifinals on Oct. 19. In the East the quarterfinals set scheduled for Oct. 17 and the semis on Oct. 20.

The original schedule from the quarterfinals onwards were home-and-away two-leg matches.

Taking into consideration the existing uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the ongoing travel restrictions imposed across the ''continent, the AFC Executive Committee agreed that it was essential to minimize the travel frequency of the participating clubs, while underlining its continued commitment towards ensuring the safety and well-being of all players, teams, officials and key stakeholders,'' the AFC said in a statement.

Preliminary matches have been completed in all five groups in the West and are continuing in the five groups in the East. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses by illegal blasting

NGT directs Jindal Saw Ltd to pay Rs 4 cr compensation for damaging houses b...

 India
4
Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

Private plane crash in Haiti kills all 6 on board, including two Americans

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021