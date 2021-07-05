Rugby-St George Illawarra players fined for breaking COVID security rules

St George Illawarra Dragons players have been fined a total of $305,000 and issued bans for breaching COVID-19 bio-security protocols after gathering at prop Paul Vaughan's house over the weekend, Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) said on Monday. Vaughan has been fined $50,000 for inviting 12 players to his home and issued an eight-game ban, ruling him out of the rest of the regular season. The remaining players will serve one-match suspensions staggered over a four-week period.

The NRL has only been able to operate with "bio bubbles" in place, with players prevented from having visitors or leaving their homes except for games and training. "(It is) alleged a number of players hid or fled the residence when NSW Police attended the home after complaints from neighbours," the NRL said in a statement.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo said the actions of the players "were deliberate and some of the players withheld key information from the Integrity Unit". "On the information we have, the players understood the protocols and deliberately chose to ignore them, they chose to risk the continuity of our competition," he said.

The fines take into account past indiscretions and the varying salaries of the players. Vaughan was sanctioned by the NRL last year as well for breaching bio-security rules. The Dragons also issued a statement to condemn the conduct of their players, with chief executive Ryan Webb refusing to rule out club-imposed sanctions.

"The 13 players' arrogance and ignorance to both the NRL bio-security protocols and the state government's public health order is upsetting and infuriating," Webb said. "The Dragons hold no reservations over the punishments handed down by the NRL Integrity Unit or NSW Police given the players' complete disregard for both the game and community's expectations."

