Wimbledon: Djokovic brushes off Garin's challenge, storms into quarters

World number one Novak Djokovic on Monday stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021.

ANI | London | Updated: 05-07-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 20:10 IST
World number one Novak Djokovic (Photo/ Wimbledon Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
World number one Novak Djokovic on Monday stormed into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Wimbledon 2021. Djokovic defeated Chile's Christian Garin 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 in the fourth round of the ongoing Grand Slam here at the Centre Court.

The Serbian brought his A-game to the court and he won the first set quite comprehensively, dropping just two games, and his opponent Garin had no answers to whatever was being thrown at him. Garin showed more fights in the second set, and at one stage, the scoreline was level at 3-3. But at that moment, Djokovic took his game to a notch higher and he was able to win it 6-4.

Djokovic needed to win just one more set to progress to the last eight in the men's singles at the ongoing Wimbledon. The 34-year-old Serbian did not disappoint and he won the third set, progressing ahead into the quarterfinals.

Later in the day, Roger Federer would play his fourth-round match against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego. Djokovic has already won the Australian Open and French Open this year and he currently sits on 19 Grand Slam titles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

