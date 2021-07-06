Left Menu

Tennis-Tomljanovic ends British teenager Raducanu's dream run

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 02:05 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British teenager Emma Raducanu's fairytale Wimbledon debut ended in disappointing circumstances as she was forced to quit against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic in the fourth round on Monday. The 18-year-old wildcard, ranked 338 in the world, went toe to toe with the experienced Tomljanovic in a brutal first set full of intense baseline exchanges.

But after being broken in the 10th game to lose the first set 6-4 she began to look in distress as she slipped 3-0 behind in the second set on a raucous No.1 Court. Raducanu appeared to be struggling for breath as she had some medical attention on her chair before going off the court to have a medical timeout.

After several minutes the umpire announced that Raducanu was unable to continue, to groans of disappointment from the crowd. World number 75 Tomljanovic, who played superbly to fend off the youngster in the first set, saving break points at 4-4, will face compatriot and top seed Ash Barty in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

