Left Menu

Lanka cricketers to be in bubble as soon as they land back from England

Sri Lankan cricketers will head straight into a bio-bubble ahead of their limited-overs series against India after landing back from England, where the players they competed against have been quarantined following a COVID-19 outbreak in the team.India and Sri Lanka are due to square off in an ODI and T20 series starting July 13.The Sri Lankan team will reach Colombo today itself and enter another bubble after one round of RT PCR test.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 06-07-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 14:41 IST
Lanka cricketers to be in bubble as soon as they land back from England
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan cricketers will head straight into a bio-bubble ahead of their limited-overs series against India after landing back from England, where the players they competed against have been quarantined following a COVID-19 outbreak in the team.

India and Sri Lanka are due to square off in an ODI and T20 series starting July 13.

''The Sri Lankan team will reach Colombo today itself and enter another bubble after one round of RT PCR test. Even after completion of tour on Sunday, the team had an RT PCR test in UK before boarding the flight,'' a Sri Lanka Cricket official told PTI.

''Since the India series is starting in a week no one is going home. It's bubble to bubble transfer. However if anyone tests positive, usual protocol of testing and isolation would follow,'' he added.

This was after three England players and four members of the support staff tested positive for the virus after the last ODI against Sri Lanka in Bristol on Sunday. The squad has been placed in isolation from that day onwards, the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

Their six-match limited-overs series against Pakistan is, however, going ahead, as scheduled on Wednesday. Ben Stokes will be leading an altogether new team that will be announced later on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

 Algeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021