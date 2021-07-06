Left Menu

Rashid Khan named Afghanistan's T20I skipper

All-rounder Rashid Khan on Tuesday was appointed as the T20I captain of Team Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 06-07-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 06-07-2021 18:23 IST
Rashid Khan named Afghanistan's T20I skipper
Afghanistan T20I skipper Rashid Khan (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

All-rounder Rashid Khan on Tuesday was appointed as the T20I captain of Team Afghanistan. "Meanwhile Najibullah Zadran has been appointed the national team's vice-captain for the format," stated an official Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) release.

Rashid, one of the well-known global faces of the game, was selected by senior ACB leadership led by ACB Chairman Farhan Yousefzai, for the role considering his experience, brilliant performance as well as leadership skills with the national team over the years. Rashid Khan is currently the number two ranked bowler in the ICC T20I Rankings. He is 31 points behind table-topper South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi.

Afghanistan is placed in Group B for the T20 World Cup 2021 alongside England, India, and South Africa while the remaining two teams will be chosen from the Qualifiers. The 2021 edition of the tournament is scheduled to be played this October in UAE and Oman.

Earlier this year, ACB members had approved the proposition to go ahead with split-captaincy for the national team. The board also effectively removed Asghar Afghan as skipper of the men's national team. "As per the decision, left-hander Hashmatullah Shahidi is appointed the new ODI and Test captain of the national team while Rahmat Shah will serve as the vice-captain for both formats," the ACB had said in an official release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

Sparse showing at Sydney's beaches during COVID-19 lockdown

 Australia
3
Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

Fitch rates REC Ltd's proposed USD notes BBB-minus

 Global
4
EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

EIB supports venture capital for innovative startups in Bavaria

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021