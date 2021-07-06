Tennis-Barty wins Aussie battle to reach Wimbledon semis

World number one Ash Barty outclassed compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic 6-1 6-3 to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals on Friday and set up a meeting with 2018 champion Angelique Kerber. In the first all-Australian women's Grand Slam quarter-final since the 1980 Wimbledon championships, the 25-year-old Barty produced a calm and composed display on Centre Court.

Tomljanovic, who battled past British wildcard Emma Raducanu the night before to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final, was nowhere to be seen a one-sided first set. But the 28-year-old did make more of a match of it in the second, breaking the Barty serve twice.

Barty always had another level though and ended Tomljanovic's resistance in little over an hour.

