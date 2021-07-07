Left Menu

Cricket-Rashid named Afghanistan T20 captain ahead of World Cup

Afghanistan have named star spinner Rashid Khan as their 20-overs captain three months before this year's Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Asghar Afghan was removed as Afghanistan's all-format captain last month with top-order batsman Hashmat Shahidi put in charge of their test and ODI teams. Rashid has established himself as a Twenty20 stalwart and is a familiar face in franchise cricket in India, England, Australia, Pakistan and West Indies.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 07-07-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 11:47 IST
Cricket-Rashid named Afghanistan T20 captain ahead of World Cup
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Afghanistan has named star spinner Rashid Khan as their 20-overs captain three months before this year's Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Middle-order batsman Najibullah Zadran would be Rashid's deputy, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Rashid, one of the well-known global faces of the game, was selected ... for the role considering his experience, brilliant performance as well as leadership skills with the national team over the years," the ACB said. Asghar Afghan was removed as Afghanistan's all-format captain last month with top-order batsman Hashmat Shahidi put in charge of their test and ODI teams.

Rashid has established himself as a Twenty20 stalwart and is a familiar face in franchise cricket in India, England, Australia, Pakistan, and West Indies. "I'm a great believer that a captain is as good as his team," tweeted the 22-year-old, who had a three-month stint as Afghanistan captain in 2019.

"Thank you @ACBofficials for the trust & believing in me. It is a dream journey & my fan's support will be the key," he said. The Twenty20 World Cup will be played in the UAE from Oct. 17 to Nov. 14 with Oman hosting some of the early round matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

India's Morepen makes first test batch of Russia's Sputnik V shot - fund

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021