STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-HOCK-DATT-3RDLD DEATH Olympic gold-winning hockey legend Keshav Datt dies New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Two-time Olympic gold medal-winning hockey legend Keshav Datt died on Wednesday due to age-related ailments, marking the end of a glorious era in the sport.

SPO-SAI-DG-INTERVIEW We've have kept our contingency plan ready in case of COVID emergency in Tokyo: SAI DG By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Additional accommodation is being booked in Tokyo to meet quarantine requirements of the country's Olympic delegation in case any of them tests positive for COVID-19 during the Games, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan has said.

SPO-CRI-KARTHIK-COMMENTARY Only in India commentary is seen as post-retirement option, I want to break that stereotype: Karthik By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Commentary in India is considered a post-retirement option but Dinesh Karthik, who is very much an active cricketer, wants to change that perception.

SPO-HOCK-DATT-OBIT The bygone era: Another link gone as hockey icon Keshav Datt passes away New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) A man of many talents but one passion. Keshav Datt was the last of connects to the golden era of Indian hockey which has attained mythical status over the years.

SPO-CRI-IND-SELECTOR-CAPTAIN-DIFFERENCES History of controversial selections: Easwaran again pits alpha male captain against selectors By Kushan Sarkar New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The breakdown in communication between national selectors, led by chairman Chetan Sharma, and the team management comprising skipper Virat Kohli over Bengal opener Abhimanyu Easwaran's contentious selection, is not the first such instance.

SPO-DILIPKUMAR-FOOT Football lover, Chuni fan Dilip Kumar had a ''run-in'' with spectators during Rovers Cup final Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) Legendary actor Dilip Kumar was an avid football lover, shared a deep connect with one of Kolkata's big three legacy clubs, Mohammedan Sporting, and was a huge fan of the great Chuni Goswami.

SPO-CRI-LANKA-LD CONTRACTS Mathews opts out of India series as players sign tour contracts Colombo, Jul 7 (PTI) Senior batsman Angelo Mathews on Wednesday pulled out of the upcoming limited-overs series against India citing personal reasons as Sri Lanka Cricket announced that 29 of the 30 players short-listed for the assignment have signed their contracts.

SPO-CRI-ICC-PLAYER OF THE MONTH Shafali, Sneh nominated for 'ICC player of the month' award after exploits against England Dubai, Jul 7 (PTI) India's teen batting sensation Shafali Verma and all-rounder Sneh Rana were on Wednesday nominated for for ICC women's 'Player of the Month' award for June following their standout performances in the ongoing series against England.

SPO-OLY-SHOOT-VACCINATION Tokyo-bound shooters Chaudhary, Sarnobat get second dose of COVID shot in Croatia New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Tokyo Olympic-bound Saurabh Chaudhary and Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday received their second dose of COVID-19 vaccines in Zagreb, Croatia, where the Indian shooting contingent is undergoing a training camp.

SPO-CRI-STOKES Let's all just do it with a big smile on our face, Stokes tells his makeshift England squad London, Jul 7 (PTI) Star all-rounder Ben Stokes on Wednesday implored England's makeshift one-day squad to grab the unexpected opportunity with both hands and play with ''a smile on our face'' following a sudden COVID-19 outbreak in the main team.

SPO-DILIPKUMAR-REAX Sporting fraternity condoles demise of Dilip Kumar Mumbai, Jul 7 (PTI) India's sporting stars joined the country in mourning the demise of iconic actor Dilip Kumar here on Wednesday, describing him as an incomparable genius in their tributes.

SPO-HOCK-ALAM Pakistan's World Cup winner Naveed Alam diagnosed with cancer, seeks govt help for treatment Karachi, Jul 7 (PTI) Former Pakistan hockey player Naveed Alam, member of the 1994 World Cup winning squad, has sought financial help from the government after being diagnosed with blood cancer.

SPO-CRI-AFRIDI Playing for Pakistan has become too easy, laments Afridi Karachi, Jul 7 (PTI) Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi feels playing for the national team has become way too easy and the players should only be picked after spending at least a couple of seasons in domestic cricket.

SPO-CRI-ASHWIN-COUNTY Ashwin could play county game for Surrey before England Tests London, Jul 7 (PTI) Premier India spinner R Ashwin could play a first-class game for Surrey as early as July 11 ahead of next month's Test series against England if he is able to get his work visa in time.

