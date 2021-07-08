Left Menu

Soccer-Kane's extra-time goal sends England to Euro 2020 final

After a goalless second half, England secured a place in their first tournament final since 1966 when Raheem Sterling was ruled to have been brought down in the box by Joakim Maehle and although Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel pushed out Kane's penalty, the England captain pounced to drive home the winner.

Harry Kane struck an extra-time winner as England beat Denmark 2-1 at Wembley on Wednesday to reach the final of Euro 2020 where they will face Italy. The Danes had taken a 30th-minute lead when Mikkel Damsgaard stunned the home crowd with a brilliant free kick from 25 metres out which flew into the net.

England drew level nine minutes later when Kane's clever pass allowed Bukayo Saka to get behind the Danish defence and his low ball across was turned into his own net by Simon Kjaer. After a goalless second half, England secured a place in their first tournament final since 1966 when Raheem Sterling was ruled to have been brought down in the box by Joakim Maehle and although Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel pushed out Kane's penalty, the England captain pounced to drive home the winner.

