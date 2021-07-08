Left Menu

Olympics may have "no supporters" under state of emergency says Suga

The remarks were made shortly after Suga announced that the state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last through August 22nd.Tokyo reported 896 news cases on Thursday, up from 673 a week earlier.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 18:05 IST
Olympics may have "no supporters" under state of emergency says Suga
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that he expects to have no spectators under the state of emergency during the Games, noting a decision on the number of spectators will be finalized at a five-party meeting which is scheduled to be held shortly after his press conference. The remarks were made shortly after Suga announced that the state of emergency would go into effect on Monday and last through August 22nd.

Tokyo reported 896 news cases on Thursday, up from 673 a week earlier. It's the 19th straight day that cases have topped the mark set seven days prior. New cases on Wednesday hit 920, the highest total since 1,010 were reported on May 13th.

The issue of the state of emergency is likely to mean that venues will be without any spectators, although sponsors and others may have access. The no-fan atmosphere could include the opening ceremony at National Stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021