Mamata visits Sourav Ganguly's residence on his birthday

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-07-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 19:53 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday visited BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's residence in south Kolkata's Behala to wish him on his birthday.

Banerjee's first-ever visit to the cricket icon's residence came two months after she stormed to power in the state in a bitterly-fought election amid speculations that Ganguly would join the BJP, even as it was rubbished by him and the opposition party.

The chief minister presented Ganguly with a yellow rose bouquet.

Later, they were seen chatting, while Ganguly's wife Dona and mother Nirupa joined in with snacks.

The meeting lasted for around 45 minutes.

Banerjee had played a key role in Ganguly becoming the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), following the death of Jagmohan Dalmiya in September 2015.

It was at state secretariat Nabanna that she had announced Ganguly as the president of CAB, silencing his dissidents.

Earlier, batting great and his opening partner Sachin Tendulkar also wished Ganguly who turned 49 this year.

''My beloved Dadi. Happy birthday. Wishing you a healthy and happy year ahead,'' Tendulkar said.

Former teammates Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif were among the many who wished their former captain.

With Ganguly in town, a large number of his fans also gathered outside his residence during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

