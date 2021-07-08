Olympics-Some spectators allowed at venues outside Greater Tokyo -minister
08-07-2021
Japanese Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa said on Thursday that venues outside the Greater Tokyo metropolitan area would allow a limited number of spectators, while the policy for Paralympic events will be decided after the Olympics close on Aug. 8.
Olympic venues in Fukushima, Miyagi and Shizuoka will allow up to 50% capacity and 10,000 spectators, Marukawa told reporters after a five-party meeting with the International Olympic Committee, host city Tokyo and other authorities.
